Man killed in Somers crash

Kenosha County sheriff's deputies and Village of Somers Fire and Rescue personnel were sent to the intersection of highways L and H at 7:33 p.m. The initial investigation determined a silver 2013 Ford F-150 was driving west on Highway L when it failed to stop for the stop sign at Highway H . It entered the intersection and struck a red 2012 GMC Sierra pickup truck that was driving south.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.