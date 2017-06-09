LSD soaked candy found during drug raid in Racine
According to a criminal complaint, 51-year-old Ronald Romnek is accused of having Sour Patch Kid candies soaked with LSD in his freezer. Police executed a search warrant for a house on Arthur Avenue in Racine because they suspected controlled substances, including marijuana, LSD and MDMA were being sold from the home.
