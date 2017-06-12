International trade expert to speak at Inventors & Entrepreneurs Club
The Tuesday meeting of the Inventors & Entrepreneurs Club of Kenosha and Racine will feature Elizabeth Laxague. She is an international trade specialist at the Milwaukee U.S. Export Assistance Center, which is part of the U.S. Commercial Service Wisconsin and the International Trade Administration under the U.S. Department of Commerce.
