Girl travels America to hug police officers
Police in Racine, WI, are training their dogs in a haunted house to prepare them for the scary situations they will face on the street. Police in Racine, WI, are training their dogs in a haunted house to prepare them for the scary situations they will face on the street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iron worker gearing up to challenge Ryan
|14 hr
|WelbyMD
|1
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|May 29
|Roach
|1,962
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|May 21
|Lovetofuck
|93
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|May 14
|Traveller
|28
|Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13)
|May 12
|Therealoraclegod333
|8
|Rapist Jason reed
|May '17
|Victim
|5
|1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|bayoudragonfly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Racine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC