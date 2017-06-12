Frank Lloyd Wright at 150: America's best-known architect still fascinates
It's been 150 years since the birth of America's best-known architect, Frank Lloyd Wright. But his innovative designs continue to fascinate the public, from New York's Guggenheim museum , where the circular building itself is a sculptural work of art, to the Fallingwater house built over a waterfall in the Pennsylvania woods, to his modernist home on the Wisconsin prairie, Taliesin , which served as a laboratory for his ideas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Racine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|23 hr
|Roach
|1,964
|The Agenda: Supermarket closing is not the sick...
|Mon
|Broke
|1
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Jun 11
|Mr Demo
|95
|Iron worker gearing up to challenge Ryan
|Jun 8
|WelbyMD
|1
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|May '17
|Traveller
|28
|Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13)
|May '17
|Therealoraclegod333
|8
|Rapist Jason reed
|May '17
|Victim
|5
Find what you want!
Search Racine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC