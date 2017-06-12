Frank Lloyd Wright at 150: America's ...

Frank Lloyd Wright at 150: America's best-known architect still fascinates

It's been 150 years since the birth of America's best-known architect, Frank Lloyd Wright. But his innovative designs continue to fascinate the public, from New York's Guggenheim museum , where the circular building itself is a sculptural work of art, to the Fallingwater house built over a waterfall in the Pennsylvania woods, to his modernist home on the Wisconsin prairie, Taliesin , which served as a laboratory for his ideas.

