Everett 65th
Donald and Jeannine Everett, lifelong Kenosha County residents, enjoyed a cruise with their family in celebration of their 65th wedding anniversary. The former Jeannine Nelson met Donald at Bloxdorf's Dance Hall in Kenosha County.
