Donald Lewis Morgan, Mount Pleasant, WI
Donald Lewis Morgan, age 90, was called Home to his Lord and Savior in the early morning of June 5, 2017 at his residence. Don was born on April 11, 1927 to Beulah and Harold Morgan of Pinnebog, MI.
