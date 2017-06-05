Case Celebrates Company's 175th Birthday

Case was founded in 1842 in nearby Rochester, Wis., as the Racine Threshing Machine Works Company and evolved into an iconic manufacturer of construction and agricultural equipment. Case Construction Equipment celebrated the Case brand's 175th birthday with a rally and luncheon attended by more than 800 employees in Racine, Wis., as well as local dignitaries, elected officials and a descendant of the Case family.

