Case Celebrates Company's 175th Birthday
Case was founded in 1842 in nearby Rochester, Wis., as the Racine Threshing Machine Works Company and evolved into an iconic manufacturer of construction and agricultural equipment. Case Construction Equipment celebrated the Case brand's 175th birthday with a rally and luncheon attended by more than 800 employees in Racine, Wis., as well as local dignitaries, elected officials and a descendant of the Case family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.
Add your comments below
Racine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|May 29
|Roach
|1,962
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|May 21
|Lovetofuck
|93
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|May 14
|Traveller
|28
|Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13)
|May 12
|Therealoraclegod333
|8
|Rapist Jason reed
|May '17
|Victim
|5
|1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|bayoudragonfly
|4
|Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo...
|Apr '17
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC