A bird-banding milestone

Greg Septon, who has been instrumental in efforts to reintroduce peregrine falcons to Wisconsin, tags his 1,000th chick at Port power plant Greg Septon banded his 1,000th peregrine falcon at the We Energies plant in Port Washington Friday, a milestone that was celebrated with citations, awards, cake and surprise guests - and one other honor. Septon named that 1,000th bird, pausing only briefly to ponder before naming the bird "Buckshot."

