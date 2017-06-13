13-year-old driver arrested after 2 police chases
Officers say they began the first pursuit about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in Mount Pleasant when the vehicle was spotted with its headlights off. That chase led officers into Racine where the boy ran through stop signs and traffic signals.
