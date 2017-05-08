Walk MS Kenosha-Racine draws hundreds, raises thousands

Wearing logo T-shirts, funky hats and lots of orange attire, walkers from throughout the area came out Saturday to raise funds to battle multiple sclerosis. Hundreds of walkers in the annual Walk MS, Kenosha-Racine, set off from the UW-Parkside gym to walk the three-mile path around Petrifying Springs Park with the goal of raising at least $85,000.

