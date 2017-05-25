Special-needs prom truly a A Night to Remembera
From the limo to the red carpet to the dance floor, the cheering, the hugs and the smiles seemed to never stop. Sponsored by the Kenosha-based Great Lakes Church, the fourth annual event at Festival Hall honors special needs individuals, many of whom are students who in the Kenosha and Racine area.
Racine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Wed
|James
|1,959
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|May 21
|Lovetofuck
|93
|anabolic steroids (Apr '12)
|May 15
|Herbert
|40
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|May 14
|Traveller
|28
|Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13)
|May 12
|Therealoraclegod333
|8
|Rapist Jason reed
|May 3
|Victim
|5
|1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|bayoudragonfly
|4
