Snapshot: She wants motorists to see the signs a " and slow down
Amee Janus is the founder of the Wisconsin Initiative Safety Education, a grassroots initiative which produces and distributes signs reminding drivers to slow down near children in neighborhood streets. Janus works as an information technology network analyst at Cardinal Health.
