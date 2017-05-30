SC Johnson says it has found an appli...

SC Johnson says it has found an application for Ziploc bags recycled curbside

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: Recycling Today

SC Johnson , headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin, announced that has reached a milestone in its quest to make Ziploc brand bags recyclable from curbside bins, avoiding millions of pounds of plastic from ending up in landfills. The company says it is converting flexible film that includes grocery store and Ziploc brand bags collected from curbside bins into full-size garbage bags.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) May 29 Roach 1,962
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) May 21 Lovetofuck 93
anabolic steroids (Apr '12) May 15 Herbert 40
What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08) May 14 Traveller 28
Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13) May 12 Therealoraclegod333 8
Rapist Jason reed May '17 Victim 5
1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12) Apr '17 bayoudragonfly 4
See all Racine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racine Forum Now

Racine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Racine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Racine, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,470 • Total comments across all topics: 281,500,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC