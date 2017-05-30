SC Johnson says it has found an application for Ziploc bags recycled curbside
SC Johnson , headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin, announced that has reached a milestone in its quest to make Ziploc brand bags recyclable from curbside bins, avoiding millions of pounds of plastic from ending up in landfills. The company says it is converting flexible film that includes grocery store and Ziploc brand bags collected from curbside bins into full-size garbage bags.
