Paul Ryan back in Wisconsin, visiting Racine company

Ryan is planning a visit to the InSinkErator plant in Racine Thursday where company officials are unveiling final plans for a new headquarters and other investments in southeastern Wisconsin. Ryan has been on the road since leading an effort to pass the House bill that seeks to repeal and replace Democratic former President Barack Obama's health care law.

