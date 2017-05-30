Pastor Jensen says farewell after 34 ...

Pastor Jensen says farewell after 34 years

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Lakeland Times

Pastor David Jensen of Ascension Lutheran Church will officially say farewell on June 11 after 34 years of service in the Northwoods of Wisconsin. All good things must come to an end, and the time has come for Pastor David Jensen of Ascension Lutheran Church in Minocqua to step away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakeland Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) May 29 Roach 1,962
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) May 21 Lovetofuck 93
anabolic steroids (Apr '12) May 15 Herbert 40
What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08) May 14 Traveller 28
Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13) May 12 Therealoraclegod333 8
Rapist Jason reed May '17 Victim 5
1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12) Apr '17 bayoudragonfly 4
See all Racine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racine Forum Now

Racine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Racine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Racine, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,005 • Total comments across all topics: 281,502,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC