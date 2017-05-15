Movers for Moms

Movers for Moms

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: Kenosha News

Movers For Moms, an annual personal care item donation drive run by Two Men and a Truck moving company, collected more than 15,000 items for southeastern Wisconsin homeless moms this spring. "This helps them get back on their feet and feeling good about themselves," said operations manager Joe Fix, who helped facilitate the annual campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
anabolic steroids (Apr '12) 19 hr Herbert 40
What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08) Sun Traveller 28
Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13) May 12 Therealoraclegod333 8
Rapist Jason reed May 3 Victim 5
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) Apr 25 Denny 90
1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12) Apr 22 bayoudragonfly 4
News Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo... Apr 19 Rico from East Lo... 2
See all Racine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racine Forum Now

Racine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Racine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
 

Racine, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,901 • Total comments across all topics: 281,056,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC