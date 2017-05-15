Movers for Moms
Movers For Moms, an annual personal care item donation drive run by Two Men and a Truck moving company, collected more than 15,000 items for southeastern Wisconsin homeless moms this spring. "This helps them get back on their feet and feeling good about themselves," said operations manager Joe Fix, who helped facilitate the annual campaign.
