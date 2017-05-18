Kenosha County prevails in placement ...

Kenosha County prevails in placement of sex offender

Wednesday May 17 Read more: Kenosha News

An appellate court ruled that Racine County erred in seeking to place a sex offender in a Wheatland home without involving Kenosha County officials in the plan. Kenosha County sued over the placement of Michael McGee, who had been committed as a "sexually violent person" for supervised release into a Wheatland home.

