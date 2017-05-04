Kenosha County budget listening sessions draw little interest
Rep. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem Lakes, and Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, spoke with locals in Somers, Paddock Lake and Pleasant Prairie. Only a few dozen locals turned out for the listening sessions on Wednesday, which Kerkman credits to peoples' keen interest in national politics.
