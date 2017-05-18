Hitting the highlights on Wisconsin's...

Hitting the highlights on Wisconsin's new 200-mile Frank Lloyd Wright trail

With their clean, horizontal lines and open floor plans, many Frank Lloyd Wright buildings still feel modern today - a testament to the ingenuity and staying power of America's most famous architect, born 150 years ago June 8. The prolific pioneer of organic architecture built in 36 states as well as Canada and Japan before he died in 1959, a few weeks shy of 92. The Chicago area is a rich showcase for his handiwork, boasting more Wright buildings than anywhere else in the world. But for the ultimate Wright pilgrimage, head to Wisconsin.

