Extended runs: a Joseph,a a Argonautikaa continue this weekend
Kenosha Unified wraps up its season in the studio and a biblical musical resumes in Racine. Here is a look at both shows: When: 7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|May 29
|Roach
|1,962
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|May 21
|Lovetofuck
|93
|anabolic steroids (Apr '12)
|May 15
|Herbert
|40
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|May 14
|Traveller
|28
|Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13)
|May 12
|Therealoraclegod333
|8
|Rapist Jason reed
|May '17
|Victim
|5
|1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|bayoudragonfly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Racine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC