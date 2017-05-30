Extended runs: a Joseph,a a Argonauti...

Extended runs: a Joseph,a a Argonautikaa continue this weekend

Thursday May 25

Kenosha Unified wraps up its season in the studio and a biblical musical resumes in Racine. Here is a look at both shows: When: 7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday .

