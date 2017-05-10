CTA brings a Aladdin Jr.a to downtown

CTA brings a Aladdin Jr.a to downtown

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Kenosha News

Some of the area's youngest, brightest actors take the stage as Children's Theatre Academy performs the Walt Disney classic "Aladdin Jr." The show opens for a two-weekend run on Friday at Armitage Academy, 6032 Eighth Ave. "Aladdin Jr." is the story of Princess Jasmine and her adventures in the middle-eastern town of Agrabah with a charming, young street urchin named Aladdin . When Aladdin finds a magic lamp and a genie , his ultimate wish is to win over the heart of his newfound princess.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13) 20 hr Therealoraclegod333 8
Rapist Jason reed May 3 Victim 5
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) Apr 25 Denny 90
1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12) Apr 22 bayoudragonfly 4
News Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo... Apr 19 Rico from East Lo... 2
Striped bass (Oct '15) Apr 19 Vlad 19
News Trump to seek changes in visa program to encour... Apr 18 Wildchild 1
See all Racine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racine Forum Now

Racine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Racine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Ebola
 

Racine, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,409 • Total comments across all topics: 280,970,538

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC