a Consider Yourselfa lucky and go see a Oliver!a

Consider Yourself lucky and go see Oliver!
Spotlight Youth Theater delivers the beloved musical "Oliver!" this weekend at the Wilmot High School Auditorium, 11112 308th Ave. Based on the Charles Dickens novel "Oliver Twist," the story centers on orphan Oliver navigating through London's underworld of theft and violence in search of a home, family and the true meaning of love. Lionel Bart's adaptation includes the Artful Dodger , Fagin , Bill Sikes , Nancy , Mr. Bumble and widow Corney .
