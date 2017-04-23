Widow of slayed Racine man wants ban ...

Widow of slayed Racine man wants ban of hollow-point bullets

A southeast Wisconsin woman whose husband was killed while delivering food wants to pursue a ban on the hollow-point bullets that police say contributed to his death. The Journal Times reports that James Norris was gunned down in March 2016 while delivering food in Racine.

