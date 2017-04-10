Support here, statewide for fishery changes
Local anglers cast supporting votes on a variety of state fisheries management rule changes this week at the department of Natural Resources Spring Hearing and Conservation Congress meeting. Several of the questions put forth statewide could result in changes locally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scottie Anderson
|Tue
|Whitaker-Chillico...
|1
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|Tue
|Vlad
|17
|Stop in Kenosha County finds alleged illegal im... (Apr '08)
|Tue
|Bad Bob
|8
|Frank's Diner Garbage Plate? ARE YOU KIDDING ME... (Jul '13)
|Tue
|Latrina
|23
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Mar 31
|Bad Bob
|89
|Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e...
|Mar 30
|Latrina
|2
|Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e...
|Mar 30
|Latrina
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC