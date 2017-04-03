Spring art preview: New gallery bloom...

Spring art preview: New gallery blooms in Kenosha

Against the Grain Creative Concepts, 5521 18th Ave., features local artist Amy Lynn Ross and her exhibit "REFLECT" in the gallery's first opening reception, 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday . The free event includes light snacks and a DJ in the upper level of the nearly 15,000-square foot, two-story warehouse.

