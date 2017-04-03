Snapshot: Time is on watchmakera s side

Joe Smith went from being a stock boy at Herbert's Jeweler in Kenosha to owning Elmwood Plaza Jewelers in Racine. Smith served as an apprentice under previous owner Howard Crumpton.

