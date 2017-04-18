Radio Shack to close Kenosha store
Kenosha's Radio Shack is closing at the end of the month and discount grocer Save-a-Lot closed this past weekend in the Kmart Plaza on 52nd Street. General Wireless Operations Inc., trading as Radio Shack, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in two years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo...
|Wed
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|Wed
|Vlad
|19
|Trump to seek changes in visa program to encour...
|Apr 18
|Wildchild
|1
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|Apr 16
|Melinda Margaret
|27
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Apr 16
|Chimchim
|1,953
|Scottie Anderson
|Apr 11
|Whitaker-Chillico...
|1
|Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e...
|Mar 30
|Latrina
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC