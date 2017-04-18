Radio Shack to close Kenosha store

Radio Shack to close Kenosha store

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 17 Read more: Kenosha News

Kenosha's Radio Shack is closing at the end of the month and discount grocer Save-a-Lot closed this past weekend in the Kmart Plaza on 52nd Street. General Wireless Operations Inc., trading as Radio Shack, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in two years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo... Wed Rico from East Lo... 2
Striped bass (Oct '15) Wed Vlad 19
News Trump to seek changes in visa program to encour... Apr 18 Wildchild 1
What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08) Apr 16 Melinda Margaret 27
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) Apr 16 Chimchim 1,953
Scottie Anderson Apr 11 Whitaker-Chillico... 1
News Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e... Mar 30 Latrina 2
See all Racine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racine Forum Now

Racine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Racine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Racine, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,260 • Total comments across all topics: 280,455,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC