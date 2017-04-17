Racine Theatre Guild sets season lineup

Racine Theatre Guild sets season lineup

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Kenosha News

Eight shows, including musicals, comedies and the popular musical-comedy "Sister Act," are slated for next season's schedule, which was recently announced by the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. "Just like everything in our theatre, the play and musical selections process is truly collaborative," said Doug Instenes, Racine Theatre Guild's managing and artistic director. "We are thrilled to see the excitement building for 2017-2018."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08) Sun Melinda Margaret 27
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) Sun Chimchim 1,953
Striped bass (Oct '15) Apr 14 Smjs550 18
Scottie Anderson Apr 11 Whitaker-Chillico... 1
News Stop in Kenosha County finds alleged illegal im... (Apr '08) Apr 11 Bad Bob 8
Frank's Diner Garbage Plate? ARE YOU KIDDING ME... (Jul '13) Apr 11 Latrina 23
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) Mar 31 Bad Bob 89
See all Racine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racine Forum Now

Racine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Racine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Racine, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,113 • Total comments across all topics: 280,368,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC