Racine Theatre Guild sets season lineup

Eight shows, including musicals, comedies and the popular musical-comedy "Sister Act," are slated for next season's schedule, which was recently announced by the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. "Just like everything in our theatre, the play and musical selections process is truly collaborative," said Doug Instenes, Racine Theatre Guild's managing and artistic director. "We are thrilled to see the excitement building for 2017-2018."

