Racine Theatre Guild sets season lineup
Eight shows, including musicals, comedies and the popular musical-comedy "Sister Act," are slated for next season's schedule, which was recently announced by the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. "Just like everything in our theatre, the play and musical selections process is truly collaborative," said Doug Instenes, Racine Theatre Guild's managing and artistic director. "We are thrilled to see the excitement building for 2017-2018."
Racine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|Sun
|Melinda Margaret
|27
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Sun
|Chimchim
|1,953
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|Apr 14
|Smjs550
|18
|Scottie Anderson
|Apr 11
|Whitaker-Chillico...
|1
|Stop in Kenosha County finds alleged illegal im... (Apr '08)
|Apr 11
|Bad Bob
|8
|Frank's Diner Garbage Plate? ARE YOU KIDDING ME... (Jul '13)
|Apr 11
|Latrina
|23
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Mar 31
|Bad Bob
|89
