Music Matters: From jazz concerts to a symphony

Have you purposely avoided jazz concerts because you thought they would either be stuffy or have a bunch of hipster doofuses there in their skinny jeans sipping half-caf/soy/vegan/extra froth lattes? Well, it doesn't have to be like that. Whether you are a seasoned jazz aficionado or a newbie expanding your listening and enjoyment repertoire, you should check out Triad, performing tonight at Rustic Road Brewing Company.

