McCloskey International opens manufacturing center and parts hubs

Crushing and screening equipment manufacturer McCloskey International , Keene, Ontario, has continued its expansion over the past three years, with close to 35 percent growth overall, increased market share, major investments in its manufacturing facilities and the introduction of a new division, the company says. In lockstep with this growth was the addition of more than 30 dealers to the global distribution network.

