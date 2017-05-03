March for Babies hits home for Kenosh...

March for Babies hits home for Kenosha County family

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 29 Read more: Kenosha News

From her vantage point at the back of the tent Saturday morning, Jennifer Grohs could see kids - grown up a bit - she used to treat as a nurse in a neonatal intensive care unit. Grohs and the families she knew were at the Racine Zoo for the annual Racine/Kenosha March for Babies, a fundraiser for the March of Dimes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rapist Jason reed 16 hr Victim 5
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) Apr 25 Denny 90
1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12) Apr 22 bayoudragonfly 4
News Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo... Apr 19 Rico from East Lo... 2
Striped bass (Oct '15) Apr 19 Vlad 19
News Trump to seek changes in visa program to encour... Apr 18 Wildchild 1
What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08) Apr 16 Melinda Margaret 27
See all Racine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racine Forum Now

Racine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Racine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Racine, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,438 • Total comments across all topics: 280,768,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC