Lakeshore Flood Warning in effect Thursday - " High Wind Watch...
Later tonight and Thursday northeast to north winds gusting in excess of 60 miles per hour driving 14 to 20-foot waves along the Lake Michigan shoreline and 20 to 25-foot-plus waves on the open waters are expected over Lake Michigan and Illinois/Indiana/Wisconsin counties from Milwaukee south through Chicago around the south end of the lake including Gary and northwest Indiana. Directly impacted by the Lakeshore Flooding Warning in the Chicago area are Cook County and Chicago in Illinois, and Lake and Porter Counties in Indiana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.
Add your comments below
Racine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Mar 31
|Bad Bob
|89
|Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e...
|Mar 30
|Latrina
|2
|Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e...
|Mar 30
|Latrina
|2
|Stop in Kenosha County finds alleged illegal im... (Apr '08)
|Mar 30
|latrina
|5
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|Mar 24
|Vlad
|16
|may move to Racine (Sep '07)
|Mar 21
|Pablo Mofo
|16
|Brian Rubenstein aa na
|Mar 21
|Pablo Mofo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC