Lake Mills woman held in connection w...

Lake Mills woman held in connection with alleged Waterford stabbing

17 min ago Read more: Daily Jefferson County Union

A Lake Mills woman is being held in the Racine County Jail awaiting charges in connection with an alleged stabbing early this morning in the Waterford. Charges of substantial battery and disorderly conduct while armed were expected to be submitted by police to the Racine County District Attorney's Office in Racine.

