Kenosha and the presidents: A brief h...

Kenosha and the presidents: A brief history

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: Kenosha News

Gore also stumped for Spottswood in 1996 in Racine.n Vice President Walter Mondale came to Kenosha in 1980 to campaign for the re-election of President Jimmy Carter.n Vice President Hubert Humphrey appeared at the Union Club, 1010 56th St. while campaigning early in 1968.n President William Howard Taft spoke to Kenoshans at the Coliseum, a long-gone downtown venue located on the present site of the Kenosha County Courthouse, 912 56th St., on Oct. 27, 1911.n President William McKinley spoke from the platform of a private train car during a whistle stop appearance in Kenosha on Oct. 17, 1899.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo... Apr 19 Rico from East Lo... 2
Striped bass (Oct '15) Apr 19 Vlad 19
News Trump to seek changes in visa program to encour... Apr 18 Wildchild 1
What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08) Apr 16 Melinda Margaret 27
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) Apr 16 Chimchim 1,953
Scottie Anderson Apr 11 Whitaker-Chillico... 1
News Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e... Mar 30 Latrina 2
See all Racine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racine Forum Now

Racine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Racine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Racine, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,924 • Total comments across all topics: 280,482,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC