Kenosha and the presidents: A brief history
Gore also stumped for Spottswood in 1996 in Racine.n Vice President Walter Mondale came to Kenosha in 1980 to campaign for the re-election of President Jimmy Carter.n Vice President Hubert Humphrey appeared at the Union Club, 1010 56th St. while campaigning early in 1968.n President William Howard Taft spoke to Kenoshans at the Coliseum, a long-gone downtown venue located on the present site of the Kenosha County Courthouse, 912 56th St., on Oct. 27, 1911.n President William McKinley spoke from the platform of a private train car during a whistle stop appearance in Kenosha on Oct. 17, 1899.
