Baskets of Joy grows to become major Kenosha service project

Until Saturday, the Baskets of Joy Project was on a smaller scale, providing about 55 Easter baskets a year for families especially in need of at least a little happiness in their lives. This year, donated items from individuals, local businesses, Target, Walmart, Meijer and Festival Foods, meant Quinn Ryshkus, who founded the project eight years ago, could fill 400 Easter baskets Saturday morning at Southwest Library.

