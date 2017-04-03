After principal teases students for matching jeans, they bought him a pair
For Jeffrey Miller, principal of Washington Park High School in Racine, Wisconsin, one of the best parts of each day is the time he spends greeting students before classes begin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Living.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Mar 31
|Bad Bob
|89
|Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e...
|Mar 30
|Latrina
|2
|Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e...
|Mar 30
|Latrina
|2
|Stop in Kenosha County finds alleged illegal im... (Apr '08)
|Mar 30
|latrina
|5
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|Mar 24
|Vlad
|16
|may move to Racine (Sep '07)
|Mar 21
|Pablo Mofo
|16
|Brian Rubenstein aa na
|Mar 21
|Pablo Mofo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC