a Tommya s Honoura premieres Monday at UW-Parkside
"Tommy's Honour" - the latest film produced by Jim Kreutzer, an oral surgeon at Southeast Wisconsin Endodontics Associates in Racine - will have its local premiere Monday night at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside's Student Center Cinema. The film "Tommy's Honour," shot in Scotland in the fall of 2015, depicts the lives and careers of - and the complex relationship between - Scottish golfing legends "Old Tom" Morris and his son, "Young Tom" Morris.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Racine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Mar 31
|Bad Bob
|89
|Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e...
|Mar 30
|Latrina
|2
|Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e...
|Mar 30
|Latrina
|2
|Stop in Kenosha County finds alleged illegal im... (Apr '08)
|Mar 30
|latrina
|5
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|Mar 24
|Vlad
|16
|may move to Racine (Sep '07)
|Mar 21
|Pablo Mofo
|16
|Brian Rubenstein aa na
|Mar 21
|Pablo Mofo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC