a Tommya s Honoura premieres Monday at UW-Parkside

"Tommy's Honour" - the latest film produced by Jim Kreutzer, an oral surgeon at Southeast Wisconsin Endodontics Associates in Racine - will have its local premiere Monday night at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside's Student Center Cinema. The film "Tommy's Honour," shot in Scotland in the fall of 2015, depicts the lives and careers of - and the complex relationship between - Scottish golfing legends "Old Tom" Morris and his son, "Young Tom" Morris.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.