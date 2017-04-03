a Tommya s Honoura premiere set
"Tommy's Honour" - the most recent film produced by Jim Kreutzer, an oral surgeon at Southeast Wisconsin Endodontics Associates in Racine - will have its local premiere Monday night at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Student Center Cinema. Kreutzer, who has been producing movies for more than 25 years in addition to his day job, will be on hand to meet with audience members.
