91-Year-Old Fish Fry Volunteer Hanging up Her Apron

A 91-year-old woman is hanging up her apron after volunteering for years in a weekly fish fry in southeast Wisconsin. ADVANCE FOR SATURDAY, APRIL 8, 2017 - In this Friday, March 31, 2017 photo, Mary Scott, 91, serves attendees of the St. Rita's fish fry, at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Caledonia, Wis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.