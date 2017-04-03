91-year-old fish fry volunteer hanging up her apron
The lines have been getting longer for the Friday fish fry at St. Rita's Catholic Church, and maybe part of the reason people may be coming is to be served by Mary Scott one last time. Scott, 91, expects the Lenten fish fry on Friday, April 7, to be her last in the gym at St. Rita's School.
