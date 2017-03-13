Wisconsin and Illinois Activists Conv...

Wisconsin and Illinois Activists Converge on House Speaker Paul...

1 hr ago Read more: Common Dreams

Wisconsin and Illinois Activists Converge on House Speaker Paul Ryan's Racine Office With a Message about Health Care Repeal: to demand that House Speaker Paul Ryan drop his plan to take away health care from tens of millions of people around the country - and pass Medicare for all. The action is one of the #ResistTrumpTuesdays events that have been held around the country since January.

