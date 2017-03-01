UW-Parkside orchestras featuring solo...

UW-Parkside orchestras featuring soloists tonight

What: University of Wisconsin-Parkside Orchestra concert: "The Solo Instrument," featuring the UW-Parkside Symphony and Community Orchestra When: 7:30 tonight Where: Bedford Concert Hall, on the west side of the UW-Parkside campus at 900 Wood RoadTickets: $10 for adults; $5 for senior citizens, students and UW-Parkside staff Though there will be two orchestras performing on stage tonight at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, the program emphasizes the solo instrument, explains Alvaro Garcia, who conducts the UW-Parkside Symphony and the Community Orchestra.

