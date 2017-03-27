Unemployment rate up in most Wisconsin metro areas
Unemployment rates in Wisconsin's 12 metro areas were up in February. The Department of Workforce Development says the actual unadjusted jobless rates for February ranged from 5.4 percent in the Racine area to 3.3 percent in Madison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIGM-AM Medford.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|2 hr
|Denny
|88
|Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e...
|15 hr
|Latrina
|2
|Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e...
|15 hr
|Latrina
|2
|Stop in Kenosha County finds alleged illegal im... (Apr '08)
|15 hr
|latrina
|5
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|Mar 24
|Vlad
|16
|may move to Racine (Sep '07)
|Mar 21
|Pablo Mofo
|16
|Brian Rubenstein aa na
|Mar 21
|Pablo Mofo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC