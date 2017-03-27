Unemployment rate up in most Wisconsi...

Unemployment rate up in most Wisconsin metro areas

Unemployment rates in Wisconsin's 12 metro areas were up in February. The Department of Workforce Development says the actual unadjusted jobless rates for February ranged from 5.4 percent in the Racine area to 3.3 percent in Madison.

