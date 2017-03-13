Summerfest teams with Historical Society for 50th anniversary exhibit
Most every Milwaukeean has a history with Summerfest: landmark moments we'll remember forever. Now, Summerfest and Milwaukee County Historical Society have teamed up to create an exhibition in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the World's Largest Music Festival that celebrates five decades of bringing Milwaukeeans together and making musical memories.
