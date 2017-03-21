St. Charles says final goodbye to murdered twinsOne week after the...
Anjum Coffland, mother of the 16-year-old twins, is wheeled into the church, still recovering after she had been shot in the leg. A bus drops off mourners at the church as the St. Charles community pays their final respects to the Coffland sisters Friday at Christ Community Church near St. Charles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Racine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|may move to Racine (Sep '07)
|7 hr
|Pablo Mofo
|16
|Brian Rubenstein aa na
|7 hr
|Pablo Mofo
|2
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Mar 11
|Affiliated
|1,952
|Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of...
|Mar 6
|Bad Bob
|4
|Johnny Ray Thompson known as bubba teeth from B...
|Feb 23
|Latrina
|2
|Racine county child protective services (Feb '11)
|Feb 23
|Latrina
|5
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Feb 23
|Bad Bob
|87
Find what you want!
Search Racine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC