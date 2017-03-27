Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a f...

Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s effort to clear his daughtera s name

There are 1 comment on the Bellingham Herald story from Friday Mar 24, titled Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s effort to clear his daughtera s name. In it, Bellingham Herald reports that:

His daughter's school suspended her for selling what they called sex toys, according to Milt Habeck. But it's not his daughter in trouble with him, it's the school.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Enter Username

Horseshoe Bend, AR

#1 Sunday
If the principle thinks that's a sex toy one must wonder what assortment of toys she is sticking up her beaver.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e... Sun Enter Username 1
Striped bass (Oct '15) Mar 24 Vlad 16
may move to Racine (Sep '07) Mar 21 Pablo Mofo 16
Brian Rubenstein aa na Mar 21 Pablo Mofo 2
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) Mar 11 Affiliated 1,952
News Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of... Mar 6 Bad Bob 4
Johnny Ray Thompson known as bubba teeth from B... Feb '17 Latrina 2
See all Racine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racine Forum Now

Racine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Racine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Racine, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,127 • Total comments across all topics: 279,868,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC