Racine advances $16 million mall rescue plan
Trusted national news sources such as the Wall Street Journal and New York Times continue to augur the fall the mall, but many American towns won't give them up without a fight. One such is Racine, Wisconsin, whose City Plan Commission advanced a scheme to revitalize the failing Regency Mall by forming a tax increment district around the 134-acre site that includes out-lots housing Target, Home Depot, Toys R Us, and the High Ridge Center.
