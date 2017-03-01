Planning starts for 2017 Seafood Festival
It may be early March, but plans are already underway for this year's John's Pass Seafood Festival Oct. 26-29 at John's Pass Village. After earning the distinction of being the nation's largest seafood festival with more than 250,000 in attendance in 2016, Director Sonny Flynn and her staff are actively booking music groups and soliciting vendors for 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
Racine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnny Ray Thompson known as bubba teeth from B...
|Feb 23
|Latrina
|2
|Racine county child protective services (Feb '11)
|Feb 23
|Latrina
|5
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Feb 23
|Bad Bob
|87
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Feb 20
|Insane I remain
|1,950
|US life expectancy falls
|Feb 17
|Latrina
|47
|Rapist Jason reed
|Feb 14
|Latrina
|4
|Gay pastor returns to Kenosha church that ouste...
|Feb 11
|latrina
|22
Find what you want!
Search Racine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC