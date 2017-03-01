Planning starts for 2017 Seafood Fest...

Planning starts for 2017 Seafood Festival

It may be early March, but plans are already underway for this year's John's Pass Seafood Festival Oct. 26-29 at John's Pass Village. After earning the distinction of being the nation's largest seafood festival with more than 250,000 in attendance in 2016, Director Sonny Flynn and her staff are actively booking music groups and soliciting vendors for 2017.

