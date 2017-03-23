Novembers Doom - New Lyrics Video For...

Novembers Doom - New Lyrics Video For 'Zephyr' [News]

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: Ultimate-guitar.com

A new lyric video of their song "Zephyr" is availeble for streaming. Novembers Doom new album will come out on April 14th, titled "Hamartia".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ultimate-guitar.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
may move to Racine (Sep '07) Mar 21 Pablo Mofo 16
Brian Rubenstein aa na Mar 21 Pablo Mofo 2
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) Mar 11 Affiliated 1,952
News Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of... Mar 6 Bad Bob 4
Johnny Ray Thompson known as bubba teeth from B... Feb 23 Latrina 2
Racine county child protective services (Feb '11) Feb 23 Latrina 5
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) Feb 23 Bad Bob 87
See all Racine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racine Forum Now

Racine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Racine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Racine, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,348 • Total comments across all topics: 279,767,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC